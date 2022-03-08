$428M capital infrastructure program keeps pace with Surrey’s growing needs

SURREY: With Surrey growing at an unprecedented rate, City Council has prioritized new capital infrastructure projects that will ensure the recreational, cultural and road travel needs of its citizens will keep pace with the City’s growth. At last night’s Regular Council meeting, Surrey City Council received an update on the $428M committed to capital projects.

“28 significant projects are part of this sweeping capital program that will ensure the quality of life in Surrey is not only maintained but improved on,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “Surrey City Council has ensured the funds collected from the Capital Parcel Tax have gone to exactly what it was created for. The projects of the Surrey Invests program will add new and improved recreational facilities, arenas, sports fields, parks, and arts & culture amenities. I am proud that we have been able to make good on this comprehensive plan that will benefit the residents of Surrey both now and well into the future.”

The following is a list of the 28 projects of the Surrey Invests capital infrastructure program:

Newton Community Centre with Olympic size pool and land acquisition ($100M) Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex ($55.1M) City Centre Sports Complex ($40M) Bear Creek Athletics Centre ($27.5M) 7.5km of Colebrook dyke upgrades ($25M) King George Nicomekl Bridge replacements ($22M) Nicomekl Riverfront Park ($19.5M) Fraser Highway widening: 138 St. to 148 St. ($17M) CMHC Housing Initiative: Little’s Place Project ($16.4M) 32 Ave. Corridor: King George to 140 St. ($16M) 20 Ave. Highway 99 Overpass ($14M) CMHC Rapid Housing Initiative: Youth Housing ($13.8M) 84 Ave. Connector: King George to 140 St ($13M) 152 Street road widening ($10M) South Surrey Athletic Park track replacement and new synthetic field ($6M) Tamanawis Park 3rd hockey turf and changeroom ($5.7M) Newton new synthetic turf field, walking loop and changeroom ($5.5M) Synthetic turf field replacement at 5 locations ($4M) Police Training Facility ($4M) North Surrey Outdoor Sport Facility ($3.7M) Disc Golf at Port Mann Park ($2.1M) South Surrey Indigenous Carving Centre ($1.5M) Sunnyside Reservoir Pickleball and Bike Park ($0.8M) New park washrooms ($0.75M) Crescent Park Pickleball Courts ($0.6M) North Surrey Indigenous Carving Centre ($0.5M) Outdoor volleyball courts ($0.3M) New park shelters ($0.15M)

To full corporate report: https://www.surrey.ca/sites/default/files/corporate-reports/CR_2022-R044.pdf