44 New Units Affordable Housing Facility Opens at King George

The facility will add to Surrey’s Growing Social Housing Stock

Surrey Council celebrated the opening of ‘Little’s Too’, the latest social housing facility to open in the City. Owned and operated by Atira Women’s Resource Society, this new project at 9151 King George Boulevard provides 44 new units with 24/7 supports for women experiencing and or at risk of homelessness, including trans, cis, and two-spirit women, and women who are struggling with substance use.

“I am pleased to celebrate the opening of the newest social housing project in Surrey,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “’Little’s Too’ fills a pressing need for housing built specifically for women experiencing, or at risk, of homelessness. These 44 new homes comes just two months after the opening of the 130-unit Foxglove ‘Complex Care’ housing facility near Green Timbers. Council is deeply committed to working with all levels of Government to combat homelessness in our City. I would like to thank all our partners for their help in making this project a reality.”

The City partners with BC Housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Fraser Health, and non-profit agencies to continue to develop supportive housing for people who are experiencing homelessness or at-risk of homelessness in Surrey. In 2021, three new supportive housing projects opened in Surrey, providing 139 homes. In 2022, two supportive housing and shelter projects have opened and four more are under construction or set to begin construction, providing a total of 387 new homes or beds. In all, there are 1,460 supportive housing units and shelter beds currently operating in Surrey.

The Government of Canada contributed nearly $16.4 million to the ‘Little’s Too’ project through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), while the province, through BC Housing, is providing annual operating funding over 20 years. As part of its Investment Plan for the RHI’s Major Cities Stream, the City of Surrey partnered with Atira Women’s Resource Society to develop the new modular housing building, located at 9151 King George Blvd. Surrey Homelessness & Housing Society provided a $45,000 grant commitment in fall 2020 at the beginning stages of the project and was an early supporter of Little’s Too, recognizing the tremendous impact the project would have, providing additional supportive housing units for women in Surrey.