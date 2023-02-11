$520,000 in grants approved for Surrey arts, cultural and community groups

Surrey City Council has approved nearly $520,000 in grants to support Surrey’s arts, cultural and community organizations, pending final adoption of the 2023 budget. Established in 2012, the City of Surrey’s cultural grants program supports a wide range of arts and cultural activities, including dance, heritage, cultural celebrations and community outreach.

“Arts and culture play a pivotal role in creating vibrant communities,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “That is why Council is proud to support the City of Surrey’s cultural grants that help fund so many of our talented local artists and programs. I would like to encourage everyone to get out and take in the diverse range of programs supported by this grant funding. From music to theatre to art exhibitions, there are no shortage of great performances and celebrations to be enjoyed in Surrey.”

The 2023 cultural grants range from $1,000 to $25,000. View the full list of this year’s grant recipients. In addition, 11 Surrey Civic Theatres rental in-kind subsidies were approved, which offers a value of up to $2,000 of assistance to non-profit, professional arts and cultural organizations. Funding will be dispersed following the final adoption of the 2023 budget.