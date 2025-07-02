80 year Old senior kills wife before taking his own life in Abbotsford

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating what appears to be a tragic case of murder-suicide involving an elderly couple in an Abbotsford neighbourhood.

Police were called to a residence in the 36000 block of McKee Road shortly before 8 p.m. on June 30 after reports of a dispute. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered two adults—an 80-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman—dead inside the home.

Preliminary findings suggest the incident was isolated and involved intimate-partner violence. Investigators believe the man killed the woman before taking his own life. Authorities have confirmed there are no outstanding suspects and no risk to the public.

“This was a tragic incident and a shock to the community,” said Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. “We extend our thoughts to the emergency personnel, the family members of the deceased, and members of the immediate community who may be affected by this event.”

IHIT continues to work in coordination with the Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Service, and the BC Coroners Service to determine the full circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Anyone with information is urged to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or via email at [email protected]. Support is also available through Victim Services for anyone affected by the incident.