80s Hollywood star slams ‘disaster tourists’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘photo op’ amid L.A. wildfires

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have opened their $14 million Montecito mansion to friends displaced by the fires and visited the Los Angeles wildfire-affected area. They were also filmed alongside chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, as the nonprofit organization contributed to disaster relief efforts.

The Duchess even delayed the release of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, originally scheduled for Sunday, following the couple’s visit to inspect the aftermath of the fires on Friday. “I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” Meghan posted.

During the visit, Meghan was seen hugging a woman impacted by the disaster, both wearing dust masks to shield themselves from the smoke and debris. The former Royal Couple later joined Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo in inspecting the ruins of a fire-damaged home in Eaton.

Meghan and Harry’s LA efforts are genuine help or cheap PR stunt?

While some commended their efforts, others criticized them, branding their actions as opportunistic and cheap PR stunts.

Actor and filmmaker Justine Bateman took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice her disapproval, stating, “Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive ‘photo op’ they achieved. They are ‘touring the damage?’ Are they politicians now? They don’t live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists. #PalisadesFire.” Bateman’s post went viral, garnering 1.8 million views and 33,000 likes.

Afua Hagan, a U.K.-based royal commentator, told Newsweek, “It’s typical. It’s more of the same. The motto of Archewell is ‘show up and do good,’ and that’s what they did, and they’re panned for it.”

“The Prince and Princess of Wales have gone to many a food bank, many a soup kitchen doing the same, showing up and doing good, but only Harry and Meghan seem to get the criticism for it.”