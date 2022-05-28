The MLAs also mentioned that in addition to the worsening nurse and staffing shortage, the overall situation at RIH is getting worse by the day. “The closure of the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) means the loss of four critical care beds. Other units, like Pediatrics, are being hit with temporary closures. A lack of operating room capacity is leading to longer wait times for surgeries — or to surgeries being performed in Okanagan hospitals, often by Kamloops surgeons. Patients are also increasingly being sent to Salmon Arm for diagnostics. Acute care beds at RIH are filled with patients who continue to face year-long waits to get into long-term care. And the E.R. at RIH is facing increased pressure due to routine E.R. closures in rural communities like Clearwater and Ashcroft; other services like home care deteriorating; and 1 in 5 British Columbians finding themselves without a family doctor,” said Milobar.