A Place We Call Home at Family Sunday!

Surrey Art Gallery invites families and friends for a fun-filled afternoon of artmaking and an interactive performance on Sunday, March 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the theme “A Place We Call Home.” Everyone is welcome at this free drop-in event. Children must be with an adult.

Create a collage, design a paper house, and illustrate alphabet letters that share stories inspired by the Gallery’s exhibitions Through the Lattice and Keerat Kaur: Panjabi Garden that run until March 26.

The artworks encourage visitors to consider connections between interior and exterior, home and the world, and language and personal identity. The many artworks include a maze-like sculpture of rounded arches, stairs, and windows made of hundreds of acrylic panels in David Umemoto’s installation Digital Architecture; imaginatively reconstructed paintings of house interiors by Robert Young; a hybrid sculpture made of dynamic steel structures and worn-out Iranian rugs by Parvin Peivandi; and illustrations inspired by themes, imagery, and text that blossom within Keerat Kaur’s recent Panjabi language-learning book of the same name. Use different materials to explore spatial relationships!