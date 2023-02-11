Aamir Khan uses walking stick, joins Kamal Haasan, Karan Johar, Prithviraj, Akshay at grand Rajasthan wedding. See pics

Aamir Khan’s photos using a walking stick from a wedding he attended with PrithvirajSukumaran, Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, KaranJohar were being widely shared online. They were all dressed in white and cream ethnic looks.

Kamal Haasan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, PrithvirajSukumaran, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and many other celebs joined K Madhavan, president of The Walt Disney Company India and Star India, for his son’s wedding celebrations in Jaipur, as per reports. Photos and videos from the festivities, were shared online. Aamir, who was recently spotted with KartikAaryan at a wedding in Bhopal, grabbed attention for using a walking stick at the recent function, where he mingled with other celebs, including Malayalam actor PrithvirajSukumaran and his wife Supriya

Aamir, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Akshay and Karan all chose ethnic Indian looks in shades of white for the celebration. While Aamir wore a cream kurta with mundu (a garment worn around the waist, mostly in south India), he also carried a walking stick. Reacting to his pictures posted on Reddit, a person wrote, “What happened to Aamir Khan’s leg? Why is he using a walking stick?” Another one commented on how the actor was being spotted at various weddings across the country. He wrote, “Aamir Khan is seen at lots of weddings these days. I wonder if these are paid appearances. Maybe he is trying to recover his money from the losses made by Lal Singh Chaddha (2022).”

Many others on Reddit were also intrigued by the outfits worn by Akshay and Karan Johar. While Akshay wore a cream printed kurta outfit, Karan wore cream kurta and pyjama with dupatta. “This is the most sober I have seen KJo (Karan Johar) dress in a long long time,” read a comment on the pictures shared by Bolly Blinds N Gossip. A person also commented on how Karan was being invited to many weddings in recent days. “Karan must be so happy. He is being invited to all weddings. At least he won’t crib about it in next KWK (KoffeeWith Karan).” In a 2022 episode of KoffeeWith Karan season 7, host Karan had spoken about how not being invited by Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal for their 2021 wedding turned out to be very embarrassing for him.

A video that is doing the rounds on social media also shows Akshay Kumar chatting with Kamal Haasan at the recent Jaipur wedding function. However, one of the highlights from the festivities was a video of Akshay and Mohanlal’sbhangra. Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay Kumar tagged Mohanlal and wrote, “I’ll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment.”