AAP’s Priyanka Kakkar suggests Arvind Kejriwal as leader of INDIA grouping

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Wednesday suggested party supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s name as the leader of the opposition grouping INDIA, saying the Delhi chief minister has consistently raised issues of the people and given a model due to which inflation is the lowest in the national capital.

When asked who should be the leader of the INDIA grouping, Kakkar told news agency PTI, “If you ask me as a party spokesperson, I will put forward the name of Arvind Kejriwal. He has consistently raised issues of the people, has given a model due to which inflation is the lowest in Delhi.”

“A model in which the tax collected from the public have been spent on public and despite all these welfare schemes he has presented a profitable budget. But this decision (to select the leader of INDIA) is not on me,” she added.

Kakkar also took a swipe at the BJP-led central government over its decision to slash prices of cooking by ₹200, saying the fuel prices would also come down after the third meeting of opposition INDIA bloc.

