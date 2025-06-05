Abbotsford Police recover $500,000 in Stolen Property Following Targeted Crime Crackdown

Between January 1st and May 1st, 2025, the Abbotsford Police Department (AbbyPD) has observed a 67% increase in property crime in the Sumas Prairie area compared to the same period in 2024.

Through an intelligence-led approach, AbbyPD has identified several repeat prolific property offenders believed to be actively involved in the recent surge in criminal activity within the area.

In response, the AbbyPD Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) launched an investigation targeting these individuals. On May 20th, 2025, with support from the AbbyPD Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team (LMD IERT), and the LMD Integrated Police Dog Services (IPDS), a search warrant was executed at a property in the 39900 block of Campbell Road in Abbotsford. A second search warrant was executed on May 23rd, 2025, at a property in the 8700 block of Miles Road in Mission.

The searches resulted in the recovery of a significant amount of stolen property including vehicles, ATVs, motorcycles, tractor etc.

The estimated total value of the recovered stolen property is approximately $500,000.

AbbyPD encourages residents in the Sumas Prairie area to continue reporting any suspicious activity to police.