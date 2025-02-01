Abbotsford Students Visit Gurdwara Nanak Niwas

Richmond’s # 5 Road is home to more than 25 places of worship of different denominations. A large number of students and visitors come to visit this stretch of # 5 Road. On Monday, January 13, students of Life teams led by their leader James Parlee visited Gurdwara Nanak Niwas to learn about Sikhism and the South Asian community. Life Teams is a training school run by Youth United. It is a Christian organization that works with youth from various cultural and religious backgrounds. On behalf of the Gurdwara management committee, Balwant Sanghera welcomed the group and gave an overview of Sikhism as well as the contribution of the Sikh community to Canada and the world. Students then asked very pertinent questions. They also took pictures before enjoying langar in the Langar Hall. Before leaving, they sincerely thanked and appreciated the Gurdwara management for a warm welcome. Photo by Balwant Sanghera