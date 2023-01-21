Academy Member And Oscar Winner Jessica Chastain On RRR

Mumbai: SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has been making waves in the West. After garnering several US awards and nominations, and being shortlisted in the Best Original Song category for Oscars 2023, the movie on Friday made it to the BAFTA 2023 longlist in the Film Not in the English Language category. Also, Oscar winner Jessica Chastain has shared her views about the movie. Jessica is also an Academy member who can vote for the Oscars.

Taking to Twitter, Jessica wrote, “Watching this film was such a party .” She reposted a video of the song “Naatu Naatu” from the movie.

The 95th Oscars will be held live in Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on March 12. Popular talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will make his third appearance as the host of the prestigious event.

RRR also featured in the Letterboxd review of 2022. The film’s team wrote on Twitter, “It’s amazing to see #RRR featured in one of the biggest and most genuine audience feedback websites @Letterboxd in their 2022 year-end review. Winning fans across the globe is pure bliss. “RRRMovie.”

SS Rajamouli was also recently honoured with the Best Director award for RRR at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022. After accepting the award, Rajamouli thanked the jury and the audience for supporting his film. “You have made a lot of people take notice of a small film in South of India.”

Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR will also be attending the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on January 11. While RR has been nominated in the Best Foreign Film category, its song “Naatu Naatu” has been nominated in the Best Original Song category.