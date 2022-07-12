After Campbell Heights, Mayor Doug McCallum proposes to preserve all of Surrey’s agricultural land for future food security

SURREY – During Monday’s Regular Council Meeting, Surrey Council unanimously passed a motion from Mayor Doug McCallum directing city staff to assess all of the City’s agricultural land with preservation in mind for future food security purposes. Mayor McCallum’s motion also proposed that 220-acres of high-value farmland located at 192 Street and 36 Avenue be designated as agricultural as part of the Official Community Plan review to take place next year and to work with the federal and provincial governments to move towards bringing these lands into the Agricultural Land Reserve.

“Protecting high-yield agricultural land is fundamental to ensuring future food security in the region and the province. In particular, the City hopes to see the 220 acres of exceptionally fertile land in South Surrey be preserved and added to the Agricultural Land Reserve,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “We will work with the federal government and the provincial government to let them know our intent and that we feel our citizens want to see this land protected.”

McCallum’s approved motion states that the 220 acres of farmland located at 192nd Street and 36th Avenue currently zoned Agricultural (A-1) is to be designated as Agricultural as part of the Official Community Plan review process taking place in 2023; that the City is to work with the Federal and Provincial governments to move towards bringing these lands into the Agriculture Land Reserve; and directs staff to conduct an assessment of all agricultural, food-producing land in Surrey with a view to protecting these lands for the purpose of addressing future food security requirements.