All- new 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: Noir Edition

Auto review by Veeno Dewan

The very popular Mitsubishi Outlander SUV receives a refresh for 2025 with updated styling and several new features. The SUV is available in both gas engine and hybrid PHEV versions. A Yamaha audio system is a new addition to the standard-features list, while Mitsubishi also revamped the center console for additional storage. There are also changes to the suspension and sound proofing for a smother, quieter cabin. Mitsubishi says the Outlander is Canada’s best-selling all-wheel drive plug-in hybrid electric with an estimated 60 kilometres on EV mode.

The new Outlander PHEV looks great with its confident and aggressive front end and smart chrome trim. Power is provided courtesy of a specifically tuned, Atkinson cycle 2.4-litre combustion engine paired to the more powerful integrated new twin electric motors. The front axle motor generates 114hp up from 80hp, while the rear motor offers 134 horsepower up from 90hp previously. The rear motor features a new integrated motor control unit occupying a smaller space than before, enabling the new Outlander PHEV to offer a three-row seating configuration for the first time – a class leading attribute. The power is transmitted via Mitsubishi’s famed Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC), all-wheel drive system. At 20 kWh, the new battery’s storage capacity is 45 percent larger than the previous version’s 13.8 kWh system and can offer an electric only driving range of 61 km, well up from the 39 km the previous Outlander offered before.

In terms of charging, Mitsubishi uses the faster, more efficient PHEV: Level 3 charging system that can charge the Outlander PHEV to an 80 percent state of charge in just 38 minutes at 50 kW. The onboard gasoline engine takes about 90-95 minutes to charge the battery. Total range is 61 km (all-electric), and 687 km (total).

The Mitsubishi Outlander price starts from a very reasonable $46,438 for the ES version with the bonus of a sliding third row rear bench for a total of seven seats. Once again – a huge advantage over other PHEV SUVs. Plus, every Outlander PHEV comes with the S-AWC AWD system as standard, as well as: 12.3inch configurable digital instrument panel, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 120V/1,500W electrical outlet, comprehensive safety and driver assistance systems and a DC fast-charging port. Moving up, the SEL trim line has leather seats and 20- inch wheels, while the GT Edition brings additional safety systems and Bose premium audio. The fully loaded range topping GT-Premium, S-AWC – $59,598 adds upscale luxurious quilted semi-aniline leather seats, diamond stitched trim and a front-seat massage function.

We tested the new “Noir Edition” which adds such extras as: 20” black-painted alloy wheels, gloss black skid plate style, black-painted dynamic shield hood emblem, a” noir” badge, auto led high beams, black side-view mirrors power-folding side-view mirrors, gloss black window accent and more. Interior Noir Edition upgrades include: include: silver and black interior with stitch accents, front seat massage function, black headliner, leather-wrapped steering wheel, laser etched shifter panel and other niceties. The Mitsubishi Outlander has a large comfortable high-quality cabin with impressive materials, ergonomic design, and finishing. There is excellent attention to detail and wonderful upscale touches like the exquisite quilted and embossed leather seat trim. Rear cargo volume is rated at: 950 litres behind the second row.

On the road, the new Outlander PHEV model drives impressively thanks to its twin-motor AWD set up. Acceleration is fast and power delivery smooth. The transition from hybrid electric power to the gas engine is seamless. Seven drive modes can be selected depending on road surface conditions and driving style. Normal is the basic mode, Tarmac mode adds more acceleration response and high-cornering performance. Gravel, Mud and Snow mode deliver optimum performance on those slippery unstable terrains. Drivers also have modes such as Power mode, which delivers more urgent acceleration when needed, and Eco mode which emphasizes economy and green driving. Battery modes include an EV Select button, EV Priority mode, for just battery power, plus Battery Save mode, which maintains the current battery charge while driving. Meanwhile Battery Charge mode actually charges the battery as long as the gas engine is working whether on the move or stationery.

Overall, the driving in this new generation is much improved with an extremely quiet feel in EV mode and a nice one pedal brake feature for driver convenience. Let’s not forget the excellent Mitsubishi warrantees for powertrain, body, and the roadside assistance service, Expect a long line of pre-orders for this very impressive PHEV. A great buy for Canadian families everywhere. The Noir Edition meanwhile adds that little extra flair and distinction that for some buyers may be well worthwhile.

2025 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Priced from $48,188 – $59,598

Noir Edition as tested – $62,828

More info at www.mitsubishi.ca.