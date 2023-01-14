Amardip Rai, most wanted across Canada, located and arrested in Surrey

Amardip Rai, wanted on 17 charges, has been arrested on his outstanding warrants by Frontline officers, police informed.

On April 28, 2021, Amardip Singh Rai was arrested by Surrey RCMP Strike Force Target Team (SFTT) for an outstanding warrant pertaining to the August 2019 investigation. He was released by the courts on May 7, 2021 with conditions.

It is alleged that Rai failed to appear for a subsequent court date and therefore a warrant was issued for his arrest. Despite police efforts, he had not yet been located.

On January 20, 2022, Surrey RCMP requested the public’s assistance with locating Rai who was wanted on sexual assault, assault with a weapon and confining a person without lawful authority.

In October 2022, Rai was featured in the top 25 wanted across Canada by the Bolo Program. The Bolo Program leverages social media, technology, and innovative engagement to encourage citizens to be on the lookout for Canada’s most wanted.

Rai is described as a 42-year-old South Asian Male, 5’11, slim build, with brown eyes, black hair and often has facial hair. He has tattoos including roses on his hands, scroll with words on his neck, a cancer ribbon on his neck and a tiger on his chest.

On January 8, 2023, Surrey RCMP Frontline officers were proactively working to locate individuals with outstanding warrants. Through investigation, officers were able to confirm that Amardip Rai was inside a residence in the 17400-block of 64 Avenue. The residence was secured and a Feeney warrant was sought to enter the residence and arrest Amardip Rai.

The Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team assisted with executing the warrant and Amardip Rai was taken into police custody without incident. He was transported to Surrey RCMP cells and remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance.