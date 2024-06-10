Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta hail Team India for defeating Pakistan in thrilling T20 World Cup match: ‘Maza aa gaya’

Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, among other celebs took to Instagram Stories and X (Formerly Twitter) to celebrate India’s win over Pakistan at Sunday’s T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York. India beat Pakistan by six runs. Also read: Fans relate hard to Anushka Sharma’s ‘upset’ expression after Virat Kohli got out early in India vs Pakistan matchAfter bowling India out for 119 in 19 overs, Pakistan was restricted to 113-7 in 20 overs in the low-scoring match. Many celebs lauded bowler Jasprit Bumrah for swinging the match in India’s favour.

Preity Zinta took to X to hail Team India, especially, Jasprit, tweeting, “Wow what a match (Clapping emojis). What a comeback and what a fight back. Full marks to the Indian cricket team for defending 119 runs. A special mention to the bowling unit especially @Jaspritbumrah93 for such an incredible performance. Maza aa gaya (Too much fun).”

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “Arrey baap re baap (Oh my God)! Ind vs Pak khela dekh rahe the aur beech mein band kar diya TV kyunki haar toh rahe hain hum, lekin abhi achanak internet dekha aur (Was watching the match and switched off the TV midway thinking we are losing and now when I saw the internet) WE WON WE WON WE WON !!! YEEEAAAAAAHHHHHHH….!!!!! INDIA INDIA INDIA INDIA INDIA INDIA INDIA.”

‘What a win Team India’

Taking to Instagram Stories, actor Shraddha Kapoor said she was so happy as if she ‘took a couple of winning wickets’ herself. Actor Ishaan Khatter said it was a ‘nail-biting climax’ as he posted about the match on Instagram Stories. Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture of Team India and wrote on Instagram Stories, “What a win Team India. Happy Sunday indeed! Excitement level at max, as always.”Varun Dhawan shared a photo of India’s winning moment on Instagram Stories, and wrote, “What a match what a performance team india! Jai Hind!” Vijay Varma, Bobby Deol, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Naveli Nanda also dropped posts on Instagram Stories in honour of Team India’s win.

‘Match full of nerves, all’s well that ends well’

Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to X, tweeting, “Chuck De India: What an incredible comeback!!! Bravo Team INDIA – Bravo Bowlers…” Ayushmann Khurrana wants the team to bring home the World Cup trophey after Sunday’s match, tweeting, “Match full of nerves. All’s well that ends well though. Good comeback for Rishabh Pant. And Bumrah is the man with the golden arm. C’mon India! Let’s go all guns blazing in this T20 World Cup! IND vs PAK.”

Arjun Rampal also tweeted, “What a match. Absolutely brilliant our bowling attack was. @Jaspritbumrah93 class apart. Great day for India today. Congratulations boys… India vs Pak.” Neha Dhupia tweeted, “Not been this nervous in a looonnggg time… well played Team India… Jai Hind.”