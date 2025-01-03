Amritpal’s father Tarsem Singh to launch political outfit on Jan 14  

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh announced he would float a political party in Punjab on the eve of Maghi Mela on January 14.

Tarsem said the outfit would be launched from Muktsar district on the occasion of Maghi.

He said Amritpal would lead the party when he comes out from prison, till then he will take its reins.

Tarsem said he would announce the party’s name and agenda in the presence of the Sikh sangat.

Amritpal, who contested the Lok Sabha polls held last year as an Independent candidate, was elected to Parliament from Khadoor Sahib.

He is currently lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh Jail under the National Security Act.

Amritpal was jailed along with nine of his associates under the NSA.

He was arrested in Moga’s Rode village after he and his supporters barged into the Ajnala police station on February 23, 2023, breaking barricades and brandishing swords and guns, and clashed with police in an attempt to free one of his aides from custody.