Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s save-the-date card is out, wedding in Mumbai on July 12: report

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani will get married to Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12, news agency ANI reported. The wedding ceremony will reportedly be held in the traditional Hindu Vedic way at the Jio World Convention Centre in the city’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).The wedding festivities in Mumbai will be spread across three days, from July 12 to July 14, according to the save-the-date card shared by ANI.

The ceremonies will reportedly start on Friday, July 12 with the main wedding function or the Shubh Vivah.

This will be followed a day for Shubh Aashirwad or divine blessings, on Saturday, July 13.

A grand wedding reception will be held on Sunday, July 14.