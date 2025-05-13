Anita Anand named new Foreign Minister of Canada in PM Carney’s new Cabinet

Two Punjabi-origin Liberal MP’s get important Ministries

Surrey’s Randeep Sarai becomes Secretary of State

Delta’s Jill McKnight names Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Vancouver’s Greg Robertson appointed as Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

In a significant Cabinet shake up, Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the members of Canada’s new Ministry. They were sworn in this morning.

Carney named Anita Anand as foreign minister, replacing Mélanie Joly, who becomes the minister of industry. Anand previously served in roles including defense minister.

Maninder Sidhu, representing the riding of Brampton East, has been appointed the Minister of International Trade.

Surrey’s Randeep Sarai has entered Cabinet as Secretary of State (International Development). Ruby Sahota, another Punjabi origin MP has is being names as Secretary of State (Combatting Crime).

Anand was first elected as the Member of Parliament for Oakville in 2019 and was re-elected in 2021. She served most recently as Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and has previously served as Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, President of the Treasury Board, Minister of National Defence, and Minister of Public Services and Procurement.

Anand is a scholar, lawyer, researcher, and mother of four children. Born and raised in rural Nova Scotia, she moved to Ontario in 1985. She holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Studies from Queen’s University, a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Jurisprudence from the University of Oxford, a Bachelor of Laws from Dalhousie University, and a Master of Laws from the University of Toronto. She was called to the Bar of Ontario in 1994.

The new Cabinet is appointed as follows:

Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board

Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy

Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement

Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Steven MacKinnon, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence

Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade

Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

The Cabinet will be supported by 10 secretaries of State who will provide dedicated leadership on key issues and priorities within their minister’s portfolio.

The new secretaries of State are appointed as follows: