Anita Huberman Honored with King Coronation Medal

Anita Huberman, a prominent leader in business and economic development, was honored with the King Coronation Medal in recognition of her significant contributions to the economic growth of Surrey and Canada.

The King Coronation Medal, established to mark the historic coronation of King Charles III, recognizes Canadians who have made extraordinary contributions to their communities, organizations, and to the country’s progress in various sectors. This prestigious award acknowledges exceptional dedication and outstanding service.

“I am deeply humbled to receive the King Coronation Medal,” said Huberman. “This recognition highlights the importance of the work I do in Surrey and across Canada to foster economic development, create jobs, and build stronger communities. I am proud to contribute to the prosperity of our region and to have the opportunity to collaborate with so many passionate individuals and organizations working towards a brighter future for all.”

Huberman has been a trailblazer in advancing economic initiatives and supporting businesses in Surrey, helping to position the city as a vibrant hub for innovation, trade, and investment. Her leadership has been instrumental in creating jobs and driving growth, and she continues to be an advocate for economic policies that benefit the people of Surrey and Canada.

The King Coronation Medal serves as a tribute to Canadians who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, dedication, and service in their respective fields, while also embodying the values of community and national development.