Annual Fiji Festival to be organized on July 15 at Swangard Stadium

Annual Fiji Festival This festival was established in 1999. This Festival encourages all communities to come together and celebrate the day with free admission.

This targets all families ranging from children to seniors. The Fiji Festival also features local dignitaries who participate in the traditional Fijian ceremonies that take place such as the (yagona ceremonies, Polynesian dancers, Melanesian dancers, meke dancers, Hawaiian dancers, bhangra dancers and other ethnic dancers).

The festival has folk songs, classical Indian songs, live bands and fashion show.

Fiji Festival has been held at Swangard Stadium in Burnaby with approximately 5,000 people who participated in the event throughout the day. Admission was free for all to come.

This year’s festival will take place at Swangard Stadium, Burnaby BC on July 15, 2023. Unfortunately, the producer and director of the Jai Fiji T.V. program Late Mr. Vincent Prakash passed away on December 17th, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Vina Prakash and two daughters along with their families who have decided to hold this event in memory of Mr. Prakash. Mr. Prakash had a passion for bringing the community together to celebrate a day the Fijian way. He has left many memories and has impacted many through his generosity. We would like to remember him for all his accomplishments in having the Fiji Festival for the past 20 years.