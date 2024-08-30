Annual International Yudh Gatka Sikh Martial Arts Tournament 2024

The Annual International Yudh Gatka Sikh Martial Arts Tournament was organized on Saturday, August 24th, 2024, at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, Surrey.

The Tournament is known for promising an exhilarating showcase of skill, honor, and tradition. Established in 2003, this prestigious tournament is the oldest of its kind in the world and has become a cornerstone of the global Gatka community. The event attracts Gatka practitioners from across the globe, celebrating the rich heritage of Sikh martial arts.

The tournament featured a series of highly competitive events, highlighting the strategic and artistic elements of Gatka. Participants engaged in intense battles and demonstrated their skills in various traditional forms, contributing to a vibrant display of Sikh culture. With competitors coming from diverse regions such as California, New York, Toronto, the UK, and Punjab, attendees witnessed a global celebration of martial excellence.

With over $15,000 in total awards, this year’s tournament was a landmark event, bringing together enthusiasts, practitioners, and families for a day filled with energy, community spirit, and celebration of Sikh martial traditions.