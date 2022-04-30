Annual McHappy Day Takes Supporting Youth to a New Level

On May 11, proceeds from every item sold on the McDonald’s menus in every Langley McDonald’s restaurant will be donated to charity. This year, McHappy Day, McDonald’s Canada’s largest annual community charitable initiative, is back, live and in person! Proceeds will support Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC®) and Foundry Langley.

The Langley McDonald’s will be hosting fun games for the public and opportunities to donate and support these great charities. Guests of participating McDonald’s restaurants can purchase McHappy Day Digital Hearts for a $2 donation or try their hand at a $1 ‘Spin the Wheel’ game for a chance to win menu items like a free cup of coffee or a full meal.

Treat your feet on McHappy Day with a $5 donation for a pair of McHappy socks, purchase a pin for just a loonie or decorate your wrist with a McHappy Day bracelet with any donation.

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation is fundraising $2.1 million to build Foundry Langley and renovate the current building space into an environment designed with young people in mind.

Opening soon, Foundry Langley will welcome youth aged 12 to 24 into a vibrant hub where they can find the health, counselling and support services they need to flourish in challenging times.