Anuj Kumar and Simarpreet Singh arrested in Prolific Alcohol Theft Ring case in Ontario

Investigators from the Peel Regional Police 21 Division Community Intervention Response Team have arrested two males from Brampton in connection with a series of high-value thefts from Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) locations across the region.

This year, it is believed that 25-year-old Anuj Kumar is responsible for an extensive number of thefts totaling approximately $300,000 in stolen alcohol from various LCBO stores. 29-year-old Simarpreet Singh is also believed to have been involved in the coordinated thefts.

As a result of the investigation, Kumar and Singh have been arrested and charged with a total of 35 offences related to theft, possession of property obtained by crime, and 4 drug related offences. In addition, four outstanding arrest warrants were executed.

Both individuals were held for bail hearings.

The investigation remains ongoing, and more arrests and charges are anticipated.

Peel Regional Police remain committed to proactively addressing property crimes and organized retail thefts that impact our communities and businesses.

