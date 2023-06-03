Applications opening for 2023 Citizen and Youth Police Academy

Have you always been interested in policing, or want to see how a criminal investigation works? The Surrey RCMP will soon be accepting applications for its 2023 Citizen and Youth Police Academy, which will run every Wednesday evening from September 20th to November 15th, 2023.

This 9-week interactive program is for Surrey residents, students, or business owners, and is designed to provide an inside look at policing, as well as a hands-on learning experience where participants help solve a mock crime scenario from beginning to end. Academy attendees will also gain insight into the varied work of law enforcement through presentations and demonstrations covering a range of topics, including forensics, police dog services and traffic investigations.

Youth applications are being accepted from June 1-30, while adult applications will be available from July 1-31 on our website.

Eligibility requirements:

Completed application form (available online)

Youths: Surrey student in grade 10, 11, or 12 as of September 21, 2023

Adults: 18 years of age or older

Complete and pass a criminal record check (no record or pending charges)

Be available to attend all 9 sessions

Be enthusiastic and ready to engage and learn!

The Citizen and Youth Police Academy is a great opportunity to learn directly from police officers about how different units and specialized sections at Surrey detachment work together on crime prevention and investigations, says Inspector Harm Dosange, Community Support and Safety Officer. The course offers participants a unique insight on policing in our city, while helping to strengthen relationships between the community and police as part of a shared objective to enhance public safety.

For more information, visit the Citizen and Youth Police Academy page on our website, or email [email protected].