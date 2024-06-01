Arandeep Gill wanted on multiple warrants arrested in Surrey

Surrey RCMP arrested wanted individual Arandeep Gill in Surrey on May 26, 2024.

On February 9, 2024, Arandeep Gill failed to attend court for the charges against him.

The police informed that Gill, 34 years of age, was wanted on eight charges in Surrey including assault and assault with a weapon. He was also wanted on three charges in Langley including possession for the purpose of trafficking and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

On May 26, 2024 at approximately 5:19 p.m., Gill was safely taken into custody by Surrey RCMP, with assistance from the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team (ERT), Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT), Integrated Police Dog Services (PDS), Surrey Gang Enforcement Team (SGET) and several frontline officers.

He was arrested at a residence in the 10400-block of University Drive and he is being held in custody awaiting a remand hearing.