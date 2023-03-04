Are Slip and Fall Settlements Taxable?

Stephen Yung

Partner

Email address: [email protected]

Phone: 604 697 3999

Simpson, Thomas & Associates

It is that time of year when many of you may be thinking about filing your 2022 taxes. If you had a payout in 2022 for a slip and fall settlement you may wonder is the settlement taxable? The general rule is that slip and fall compensation is not taxable. Damages for personal injury claims are not considered income by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA); therefore, they are exempt from income tax. This tax exemption applies to compensation for physical and/or mental personal injuries and includes:

“Special damages;” including out-of-pocket expenses such as medical and hospital expenses, future loss of earnings; and

“General damages;” for pain and suffering, loss of amenities of life, loss of earning capacity, shortened expectation of life, and the loss of financial support caused by the death of a supporting individual.

The tax exemption for personal injury damages applies regardless of whether the amount you receive is paid pursuant to an out-of-court settlement or in accordance with a court order made by a judge or jury after trial. It also doesn’t matter if the compensation is paid as a one-time lump sum or over time in periodic payments through a structured settlement. As long as the amount paid arose from a claim for damages for personal injury or death, it is not taxable as income when received, even if the damages were calculated with reference to your loss of earnings.

Be warned, however, if you are considering investing your personal injury compensation. A slip and fall settlement is not taxable when you initially receive it, but income earned on an investment is taxable income (for example,interest, dividends, or capital gains earned if you invest the money you received as compensation for your injuries). Professional tax advice tailored to your circumstances is always recommended, particularly if you have received a large personal injury award.

