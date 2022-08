Global Peace Alliance BC Society invites you to enter their ART4Peacecontest, runs until Aug 31st. Our literary (prose, poetry, drama) and visual arts (drawing, painting, photography, video, sculpting) contest is for all ages. End Racism. Make Peace is the theme. Certificates and cash prizes. ART display at the Bell Centre of Performing Arts, in October. For rules and more info visit www.peacealways.org or email [email protected]