Asa Singh Johal Memorial Cup presented to winning team at Nations Cup tournament

By Balwant Sanghera

It has been more than a year since our former chairman, prominent businessman, philanthropist and a community icon, Asa Singh Johal, left us for his heavenly abode. At India Cultural Centre of Canada Gurdwara Nanak Niwas in Richmond, his family, friends, well-wishers, members of the Gurdwara management committee and congregation came together earlier to pay tribute to Mr. Johal.

In order to continue his legacy, members of the Gurdwara Management Committee as well as some of his well-wishers made individual financial contributions to establish a trust in Mr. Johal’s name. We wanted to do something relating to youth and sports in Mr. Johal’s name in Richmond. In Richmond for the past several years and every year a very popular tournament called Nations Cup takes place. Thousands of people from all over Metro Vancouver participate.

Hundreds of up and coming young soccer players representing their countries of birth /heritage enjoy their participation in this tournament. We realized that supporting this tournament in some way would be an excellent way to remember this icon of our community.

With this in mind, the Gurdwara management decided to utilize the money thus raised to award a cup/trophy and a cheque for $5,000 annually. This award will be known as Asa Singh Johal Memorial Cup and will be awarded every year to the winning team of the Nations Cup along with a cheque for $5,000. The qualifying team for this cup and cash prize will be decided in consultation with the tournament organizers. It will be given every year starting this year by a member of Mr. Johal’s family. A similar cup /trophy will be kept in the Gurdwara lobby. The winning team’s name will be engraved on this cup/trophy kept at the Gurdwara. All of us are very happy to do this. It is our small way to remember our dear and respected Asa Singh Johal. A number of Gurdwara Management Committee members and well -wisher were pleased to be present for the games and cup presentation on Sunday, July 17 held at West Richmond Community Centre/ Hugh Boyd High School grounds. We thoroughly enjoyed watching the games. It was an honour for us to accompany Mr. Johal’s son Hardarshan (Darcy) Johal present the Asa Singh Johal Memorial Cup and a cheque for $5,000 to the winning team