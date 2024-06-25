Atishi health update: LNJP doctor says AAP leader was in ICU, now stable

Delhi minister Atishi was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of Tuesday after her health deteriorated amid her indefinite hunger strike. She was admitted to the LNJP hospital in the national capital at 3:48 am on Tuesday, and is currently stable, said the medical director of the hospital.Medical Director of LNJP Hospital, Suresh Kumar said that Atishi’s condition was very bad when she was admitted. The Aam Aadmi Party leader had very low blood sugar and was very drowsy at the time of admission.

“Atishi was brought to the hospital at 3:48 AM and her condition was very bad. At the time of admission, she was drowsy, her blood sugars were very low and ketones were present in the urine,” he said.

“In the evening, our team visited the site and did all the vital parameters and blood tests, it was found her blood sugar was very low. She was advised admission to the hospital but she refused, but we took the IV sample and in the report, it was found that her blood sugar was very low, her Sodium level was 127 and she was feeling weak and drowsy,” he added.