B.C. Electricity Affordability Credit now available

Beginning on Monday, April 1, 2024, people in B.C. will start saving on their energy bills with the B.C. Electricity Affordability Credit that will provide the average BC Hydro residential customer with savings of $100. BC Hydro customers have been notified of the new saving credit and will start to see the credit applied to their first bill after April 15, 2024. The credit will be automatically calculated and divided over their BC Hydro bills during the next 12 months. There is no need to apply for the credit as it will be applied automatically. Customers with more than one account will receive a credit on each account. To be eligible for the credit, customers must have an active account as of March 31, 2024. The exact credit amount is based on an individual customer’s annual electricity consumption prior to March 31, 2024. For the average household, this will provide savings of approximately $100. Commercial businesses will see a credit of 4.6% – or an average of $400, respectively – to help reduce rising operating costs.