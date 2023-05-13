B.C. residents encouraged to prepare for emergencies

VICTORIA – With natural and climate-related disasters becoming more frequent and destructive, everyone in B.C. is encouraged to get prepared for potential emergencies as part of Emergency Preparedness Week.

As part of Emergency Preparedness Week, a nationwide test of Canada’s emergency alerting system took place at 1:55 p.m. (Pacific time) on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

The alert went to all compatible cellphones, as well as interrupt radio and television broadcasts.

During the test of the emergency alerting system, an alert was broadcast on radio and TV stations, as well as to compatible cellphones. The message read: “This is a TEST of the BC Emergency Alert system. This is ONLY a TEST. In an emergency, this message would provide safety information that could save your life. Click for more info: www.emergencyinfobc.ca/alert. Again, this is ONLY a TEST. No action is required.”

In 2022, the Province expanded the use of the National Public Alerting system beyond tsunami warnings to include imminent threats from floods, wildfires and extreme heat emergencies. Police issue alerts for civil emergencies and Amber Alerts.

Emergency Preparedness Week serves as an annual reminder for people to take three steps to be better prepared for an emergency:

Know the hazards

Hazards vary from region to region, and knowing which ones are most likely to happen in your community can help you be better prepared, navigate disruptions when they occur and get back to your life and work sooner. Hazards may include wildfires, flooding, earthquakes, tsunamis, extreme heat and storms.

Make a plan

An emergency plan is your guidebook on how you and the people you live with will respond more calmly in the event of an emergency. Knowing what to do will reduce anxiety and help keep you focused and safe. Determine the best ways to evacuate your home in case of an emergency, establish a meeting place for you and your family, develop a communication plan and establish emergency contacts.

Get an emergency kit

Following an emergency, you may need to stay at home with an emergency kit or leave immediately with a grab-and-go bag. Pack enough supplies, including food and water to last as long as two weeks. An emergency kit should also include essentials, such as a first-aid kit, personal medication and important documents, such as insurance papers and birth certificates. Store them in an area of your home that is easy to get to, such as a hall closet, spare room or garage. It is a good idea to make grab-and-go bags for your home, workplace and vehicle.

Learn More:

For tips about how to prepare an emergency plan and what to include in an emergency kit and grab-and-go bag, visit: http://www.preparedbc.ca