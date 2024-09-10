Barron’s first day at NYU started by meeting once outspoken anti-Trump dean who signed letter against ex-prez: report

Barron Trump’s first day of college at New York University’s Stern School of Business reportedly started by meeting interim dean J.P. Eggers, who was once an outspoken anti-Trump person, The Daily Beast reported. Eggers was one of 14 NYU Stern administrators to sign an open letter in 2020, warning business leaders of Barron’s father’s “threat” to “our republic.”

According to Eggers’ biography on the NYU Stern website, “A member of Stern’s faculty since July 2008, Dean Eggers is a Professor of Management and Organizations, and served as Vice Dean for MBA and Graduate Programs from 2018 to 2024. As Vice Dean, he led the introduction of several innovative programs and initiatives. He was the founding academic director of the Andre Koo Technology and Entrepreneurship MBA program, a new type of MBA that is lauded by the tech industry and has seen increased demand from students year after year.”

The letter in question included 1000 signatories from various business schools, including Harvard, Yale, Cornell and Columbia. Harvard University professor Professor Deepak Malhotra was the main author of the letter.

“It is time for business leaders to follow suit and speak out against the threat Trump poses to our country,” the letter said.

“It is time for business leaders to declare publicly what so many have been saying privately: that President Trump is unfit to lead and is a threat to the Republic,” it added. “And it is time for journalists to start asking America’s CEOs whether they believe four more years of Trump would be good for the country.”

Donald Trump’s youngest son was flanked by bodyguards when he arrived at NYU, New York Post reported. He then went to meet the dean and attend classes. According to The Daily Beast, more than half of the 14 NYU Stern administrators who signed the 2020 letter are still working at Stern in some capacity.

Meanwhile, Trump told the Daily Mail that Barron “liked” NYU. “It’s a very high-quality place. He liked it. He liked the school,” Trump said. “I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn’t do that. We went for Stern.”