BC Care aide who scammed seniors sentenced to four years

Surrey RCMP has informed that a woman who posed as a care aide and defrauded seniors has been sentenced on numerous charges. Between December 2021 and April 2022, multiple seniors in the Lower Mainland were defrauded of funds and had their valuables stolen by a woman posing as a care aid. The total financial loss was estimated to be in excess of $60,000.00. In all, 20 victims were identified in Surrey, Richmond and White Rock. The Surrey RCMP Economic Crime Unit (ECU) identified Ana Chamdal as the suspect. Police said that Ana Chamdal attended the residences or care homes of elderly victims under the ruse of providing them health services and support. “Upon gaining the trust of these seniors, she obtained their banking information and withdrew funds from their bank accounts and on some occasions, she stole property from them, including cell telephones, jewellery and wallets containing cash.” Chamdal was arrested in April 2022. At that time, she was released on conditions pending further investigation. However she failed to comply with her release conditions and she continued to commit fraud and theft related offences. The ECU assumed conduct of a fraud investigation from Richmond RCMP involving a 96-year-old senior. Seven charges were approved and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Chamdal was arrested in and held for court. She was released on bail with court ordered conditions. On January 30, 2023, 65 fraud and assault related charges were approved in connection with the original ECU investigation and another arrest warrant was issued for Ana Chamdal’s arrest. Some of the charges included Fraud over $5000, unlawfully in a dwelling house, assault, theft of credit cards and possession of a forged document. On February 1, 2023, ECU arrested her again and she was remanded in custody until her sentencing. On August 26, 2024, Ana Chamdal was sentenced to four years in jail, less credit for time served, two years probation, and ordered to pay restitution totaling approximately $60,000.