BC Continues to support small businesses to ensure a strong economic recovery

By Aman Singh, MLA for Richmond-Queensborough

Recently we celebrated small businesses across the province for their hard work, perseverance, and the positive impacts they have on communities.

There is no doubt that Richmond-Queensborough is home to many vibrant small businesses. However, my story begins in Hong Kong, where I grew up.

At this time, my family owned a small travel agency, where my “boss” and “co-workers” were also family. It was here that I spent many of my days as a courier. If you are familiar with central Hong Kong, you will know of the steep hills, and the feat it is to climb to the top.

In the days before the internet, I would spend my days trekking up and down the hills to deliver Air India tickets. Besides my family providing for me and taking care of me in every way they could, I looked forward to being compensated with scrumptious Malaysian chicken curry lunches.

As I sit here and reflect, I know that even my earliest days in that job have played an integral part in my work serving as MLA for Richmond-Queensborough. As I continue to advocate for my community, I am grateful to have learned first-hand the tremendous work that goes into keeping a small business afloat.

Here in B.C., the majority of businesses are small businesses. Combined, they employ more than one million British Columbians. The last few years have been challenging for people, and I know that small businesses have also struggled with the impacts of the pandemic, extreme weather, global labour shortages and economic uncertainty.

Over half a billion dollars in grants were provided to help businesses weather the pandemic. Additionally, we are supporting restaurants in saving up to 20% by allowing them to purchase alcohol at wholesale prices, and have recently made the food delivery fee cap permanent.

Continuing to support small businesses in our communities helps ensure a strong economic recovery and stable economy going forward. This is a key component of our StrongerBC Economic Plan.

We’re expanding internet access to more rural and remote communities, and providing more affordable, accessible childcare so parents can pursue further education or open a business. This week, we announced that the capital tax limit for small businesses will increase from $15 million to $50 million. It’s initiatives like these that make our province a great place for businesses to grow.

By continuing to invest in people and businesses, we are creating a B.C. where all can thrive.