BC extends deadline for flood-recovery help for farmers

VICTORIA – B.C. farmers whose farms were damaged by floods in November 2021 can now apply to the Canada-BC Flood Recovery for Food Security Program until Aug. 31, 2022.

The enrolment deadline for farmers to begin their claim process is being extended from June 1 to Aug. 31. Processing of claims will continue after the deadline and farmers can continue submitting documents outlining their expenses after that date.

The program helps farmers return to production by reimbursing them for uninsured expenses they incurred on activities such as:

* cleanup, repair and restoration of land, barns and animal shelters, and water and waste systems;

* returning flood-affected land and buildings to a safe state for agricultural production;

* repairing uninsurable essential farm infrastructure;

* repairing structures such as livestock-containment fences;

* renting temporary production facilities;

* installing drainage ditches and land-stabilization materials;

* animal welfare activities such as replacing feed, transporting livestock, veterinary care and mortality disposal; and

* replacing perennial plants not grown for sale.

Funding for the Canada-BC Flood Recovery for Food Security Program is provided by the governments of Canada and British Columbia.

Program criteria and application forms are available online: gov.bc.ca/agrifloodrecovery

One-on-one assistance in English and Punjabi for completing applications: [email protected] (mailto:[email protected]) or toll-free: 1 888 332-3352.

Income-protection programs for B.C. farmers: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/programs#Insurance

B.C.’s emergency management planning for agriculture: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/business-market-development/emergency-management