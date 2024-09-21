BC Federation of Students Launches Generation Vote Now Campaign to Mobilize Young Voters

NEW WESTMINSTER, BC: Students across BC have launched a province-wide campaign to encourage young British Columbians to vote in this Fall’s provincial election. Run by a coalition of student groups representing nearly 253,000 students, Generation Vote Now aims to empower young people to engage with the electoral process as they make their voices heard at the polls, but also to encourage political parties to speak directly to young people about the issues that matter to them.

“Young people are the future of our province, and their participation in the democratic process is crucial,” said Jessie Niikoi, Chairperson of the BC Federation of Students (BCFS). “In 2020, several ridings were decided by just a few hundred votes. This campaign is about reminding young voters that their vote matters and that they have the power to influence the outcome of this election.”

In the last provincial election, 1 in 5 registered voters were under the age of 35. Today, millennials make up the largest voting bloc in Canada and young people have the ability to decide the outcome of this election.

Generation Vote Now, the latest iteration of get out the vote campaigns run by the BCFS, is built on the understanding that young voters are not a monolithic group; they are diverse in their concerns and perspectives. The campaign will use a combination of social media outreach, information dissemination, and direct communication with political parties to ensure that youth issues are central to the election narrative.

“Today’s young people face unprecedented challenges, from the high cost of living and record tuition fees to an affordability crisis in housing,” said Niikoi. “Our campaign is designed to equip them with the tools they need to make informed decisions and to feel confident in their ability to participate in the electoral process.”

Generation Vote Now will leverage social media platforms to encourage peer-to-peer engagement and demonstrate the impact of voting as a collective action. It will also provide clear and accessible information about when, where, and how to vote, along with resources to help voters understand party platforms. The campaign will also facilitate dialogue between young voters and political parties to ensure that the issues affecting youth are front and centre in the election campaign.

The BCFS believes that by empowering young voters and creating a sense of belonging in the electoral process, we can build a stronger, more inclusive democracy. “Voting is habit-forming,” added Niikoi. “Once young people vote, they’re more likely to keep voting and to encourage their peers to do the same. This campaign is about creating lifelong voters who are engaged and informed.”

The British Columbia Federation of Students represents over 170,000 college and university students from across the province. Through campaigns like Generation Vote Now, the Federation continues to advocate for a well-funded, affordable, and accessible post-secondary education system in British Columbia.