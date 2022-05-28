BC government says cost to repair more than building new Royal BC museum

VICTORIA – The BC government released the final business case for a new, state-of-the-art Royal BC Museum (RBCM) online.

It contains detailed analyses to inform decisions, including project rationale, service delivery and procurement options, labour alternatives, and implementation plans and timelines.

The government informed that the business case resulted from extensive project evaluation during a five-year period, confirming the museum is at the end of its useful life with costs to upgrade existing buildings more than those to replace them with a new, modern facility.

The plan developed in 2018 identified that the museum buildings require extensive remediation and reconstruction to meet current building codes, including seismic, accessibility and energy efficiency standards, as well as to safely remove hazardous materials such as asbestos, lead and arsenic, and bring the museum up to international standards for hosting world-class exhibitions.

According to the government this is the first public release of a business case and concept plan for a vertical infrastructure project in B.C.

However, not convinced with the business case, BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon, said, “It’s unacceptable that today’s plan, informed by zero public consultation, fails to disclose vital information such as the value for money analysis, construction costs breakdowns, or even the project’s risk matrix.”

“This half-baked project must be cancelled before it’s too late, and the money reinvested in people. British Columbians need help today, whether it’s accessing healthcare or addictions supports, finding affordable housing, or getting some relief from the pain at the pumps. It’s not the time for John Horgan’s billion-dollar vanity project,” Falcon said.