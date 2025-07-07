BC-India Business Council Hosts Education Summit Amid Shifting Immigration Landscape

By Surbhi Gogia

As India and Canada inch toward resetting their diplomatic ties, concerns surrounding Canada’s sweeping immigration changes have cast a long shadow over the international education sector — particularly for Indian students. Against this backdrop, the BC India Business Council (BCIBC) convened its annual Education and Skills Summit on June 20 at Simon Fraser University’s Segal Centre in downtown Vancouver.

The event brought together educators, policymakers, and institutional leaders to assess the changing dynamics of international education and its impact on Indo-Canadian relations. The event was emceed by Jatinder Dhir and Anna Mathews.

“The annual Education and Skills Summit helps us get a pulse on the education sector and brings in experts who are passionate about reimagining education for the greater good,” said Dr. Vivek Savkur, Chair of BCIBC. “We are grateful for their invaluable contributions.”

Speakers at the summit highlighted how Canada’s international education sector, once lauded as a model for diversity and opportunity, has in recent years veered toward becoming a pathway for permanent residency. Many third-tier institutions, driven by the lure of international tuition fees, enrolled students without sufficient oversight or infrastructure. Meanwhile, study permits were issued by the government without aligning with housing, healthcare, or labour market capacity.

The consequences were far-reaching. Mounting pressure on social services, soaring rent prices, and growing public discontent eventually pushed the federal government to tighten rules around study permits and post-graduate work opportunities — leaving thousands of international students in limbo.

Many are being asked to return home, often without the work permits or post-graduate options they were initially promised. This abrupt shift has also sparked concerns about the perceived value of Canadian degrees for students forced to return to India — with some questioning the relevance and recognition of these qualifications back home.

Indian Consul General Masakui Rungsungspoke on the issues of Indian students in Canada and recent decline in acceptance of Indian students. He said that this can be an opportunity for Canadian Universities to setup campuses in India and assured full support of Consulate in their endeavors. He also said that this development fits into the objectives of India’s National Education Policy 2020 which focuses on critical thinking and vocational skills development. He also suggested universities to conduct joint collaboration and research not only in AI, Innovation, etc. but also in Social Sciences and History of both countries, so that a better understanding of the issues can be made by leaders and people of both countries. He also suggested a need to for collaborative research on what is perceived is “Freedom of Speech” in Canada and India to bridge the information and communication gap created through it.

A key feature of the summit was a panel discussion titled “Reimagining the Future of Education,” moderated by Tina Balachandran. The panel included Dr. Randall Martin of the BC Council for International Education; Ajay Patel, President of Vancouver Community College; Philip Laird, Vice President of Trinity Western University; and Supriya Devgan, international education advisor.

Recognizing these challenges, panellists called for a fundamental rethink of how international education is structured and delivered. With the likelihood that study and work permits will not return to previous levels, participants agreed that there was a need for Canadian institutions to go back to the basics of international education, rooted in diversity, interconnectedness, and an inclusive approach.

The event featured special address by Dr. Joy Johnson, President of SFU and Vice Chair of Universities Canada, who reaffirmed the importance of maintaining strong Indo-Canadian educational ties, even amid policy shifts.

One of the highlights of the Summit was having an accomplished Harikatha and Indian classical Carnatic musician – Sharvari Somayaji performing. She was accompanied by Kiran Sunil, an international pianist. The closing keynote was by youth speaker Monisha Mothilal.