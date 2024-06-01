BC launches first-of-its-kind Toll-Free Helpline to report racist incidents

Many people in our community fall victim to racism. Increasing tension around the world has further contributed to hate crimes and racist attacks. Whether you are being told to “go back to your own country,” assaulted because of your race or subjected to a racist slur, it leaves a deep psychological impact. Some people step forward to report the incident to the police however many chose to suffer in silence.

To address this, the BC government has launched a first-of-its-kind helpline for people who witness a racist incident. The Racist Incident Helpline is now operational and available by dialing (toll-free) 1 833 457-5463 (1 833 HLP-LINE) and is available in 240 languages. You can call this number during the weekdays from 9 AM to 5 PM. Outside of these hours, callers can leave a voicemail with contact information for a callback. The Helpline is not for emergency calls. If you are in immediate crisis or danger, please call 911.

The Racist Incident Helpline is a toll-free, accessible service established in partnership with United Way BC 211. The helpline was created for people who have been subjected to discrimination based on the colour of their skin, culture, ethnicity or place of origin.

A racist incident is described on the helpline website as any act of verbal or physical aggression, refusal of service, bullying, intimidation or discrimination based on the colour of a person’s skin and/or their ethnocultural background. You can call the helpline if you have experienced or witnessed a racist incident – no matter how much time has passed.

“We know that racism can come in many different forms, each of which needs to be addressed and acknowledged,” said Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives. “Knowing that you’re not alone and that someone is there to help can make all the difference in these situations, which is why the helpline is so important.”

When you dial 1-833-457-5463, you’ll be connected directly with a staff member who has completed trauma response and cultural sensitivity training. Assistance is available in over 240 languages, so let the person who answers your call know your preferred language. Callers will receive support and guidance, which could include referrals to local community support services, such as counselling or help with reporting to law enforcement.

“Hate incidents are deeply traumatic to victims,” said Niki Sharma, Attorney General who was present in Surrey with other NDP ministers and United Way BC to announce the launch. “This helpline opens up new avenues to access supports that matches peoples’ unique needs, whether that means help pursuing legal outcomes or feeling less alone by having someone to talk to.”

Callers will be asked to provide a description of the incident and where it occurred, and whether they would like to disclose basic demographic information.

Sharma said that the helpline is part of the holistic approach the BC government has taken to address racism in the province. The government introduced Anti-Racism Act, which came into effect on May 16, 2024, and requires to identify and remove barriers affecting Indigenous and racialized people, making it more equitable for them when seeking government services in hospitals, schools, courts, and other public institutions.

It was during discussions with the public and other organizations, people asked for more resources to address racism. The Help Line, she said was one such resource. “To help people as effectively as possible, the Province consulted with a variety of groups, such as the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner, law enforcement, municipalities and partner organizations of the Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network. The First Nations Leadership Council, Métis Nation BC and the B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres were consulted to ensure the helpline’s approach is culturally sensitive and distinctions-based,” Sharma added.

Aman Singh, MLA for Richmond-Queensborough, said that the government’s aim to launch the helpline will help the victims of racism. “The collected anonymized and aggregated data will also help government better understand where and how racist incidents are occurring in British Columbia. This information will support the Province’s efforts to more effectively combat racism through targeted programs, services and initiatives.”

“Racism is a painful reality in the communities we call home and we are here to support those affected,” said Jasica Grewal, director of community impact and investment, United Way BC. “The Racist Incident Helpline builds on the success of our existing helpline services, including 211 British Columbia, and is fundamental to our goal of creating healthy, caring and inclusive communities that are safe and welcoming for all.”

Local organizations can apply to United Way BC for funding if they are interested in being part of the helpline’s referral database. Relevant services include:

* low-barrier individual counselling and peer support group programs;

* anti-hate and diversity education, and skills-building programs;

* resilience-building and creative expression workshops;

* creating and distributing educational materials; and

* celebration and awareness-raising events.