BC Liberals to rebrand as BC United

BC Liberal Party announced that BC United has been selected as the name that will go forward to party members for a vote by the end of the year.

“BC United is a fresh alternative that expresses the Party’s longstanding commitment to unity across a broad coalition of party members, as well as highlighting British Columbia front and centre in the name choice,” said BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon.

Bringing the question of a name change to BC Liberals as part of a member-driven process was a key commitment made by Falcon. That process began at the party’s June convention, where two-thirds of delegates voted in favour of considering a new name. Through an online portal, suggestion boxes, text messages, QR codes and discussions as part of the Leader’s summer tour, over 2,000 suggestions were submitted over a three-month period.

“I want to thank all the members who have taken part in the process so far, and I urge them to participate in the vote when the time comes later this year,” said Falcon. “I’ll personally be voting in favour of changing the Party name, and I’m hopeful our members do too.”

“This has been a process driven by members from day one, and among thousands of name-change suggestions, BC United emerged as the clear choice across the province,” continued Caroline Elliott, BC Liberal Vice-President. “We’ve long been a big-tent party, united together in our common vision for B.C., and it’s no wonder that so many members expressed this sentiment in their suggestions.”

Should the name be approved by party members, it will be implemented strategically and responsibly, recognizing that the BC Liberals do not control the timing of the next election.

The next step is to finalize the voting process, the details of which will be made available in the coming weeks. As part of this process, every BC Liberal member will have the opportunity before the end of the year to vote in favour of changing the name to BC United or keep the existing BC Liberal Party name. In the meantime, BC United has been registered with Elections BC as an alternate name for the BC Liberal Party.

Responding to the suggested name change, NDP MLA Ravi Kahlon said, “The BC Liberals can change their name, but they can’t hide Kevin Falcon’s record of working for people at the very top while making life harder for everyone else. He was a top player in a government that gave huge tax breaks to the top tax bracket and made people pay for it with higher fees and cuts to schools and hospitals. He stands by those choices today and he would do it again.”