BC Lottery Corporation awards $5,000 to Richmond Community Services Society

The Richmond Community Services Society (RMCS) has been serving the community of Richmond for more than 40 years. It helps new immigrants settle in this country. In recognition of its services, BC Lottery Corporation awarded RMCS $5,000. The presentation ceremony was held in cooperation with Richmond’s River Rock Casino on Thursday, May 16, 2024. This was also in recognition of the Asian Heritage Month Celebration. In picture — Balwant Sanghera with members of RMCS, BC Lottery Corporation, and River Rock Casino.