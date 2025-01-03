BC Muslim Association condemns New Orleans attack that killed 15 people

The BC Muslim Association (BCMA) has strongly condemned the recent attack in the US that has tragically claimed more than 10 innocent lives after a man intentionally drove a pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans’ in a deadly rampage on New Year’s Day.

BCMA said in a statement, “These abhorrent acts of violence and hate go against the very fabric and core values of our faith. Such actions have no place in our society.”

FBI said in a statement, “At approximately 3:15 a.m. CST, an individual drove a pickup truck into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing at least 10 and injuring dozens of others. After hitting the crowd, he exited the vehicle and fired upon local law enforcement. Law enforcement returned fire, and the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two law enforcement officers were injured and transported to a local hospital. The subject has been identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen from Texas. He was driving a Ford pickup truck, which appears to have been rented, and we are working to confirm how the subject came into possession of the vehicle. An ISIS flag was located in the vehicle, and the FBI is working to determine the subject’s potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations.”

BCMA’s statement came after a brutal attack claimed lives of more than 10 people in New Orleans in US.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time. The BCMA remains committed to promoting inclusiveness, diversity, and support for all communities and faith-based groups We believe that our strength lies in our unity and collective efforts to foster understanding and compassion among all people. In times of tragedy, we must come together to reject hatred and violence while embracing our shared humanity. We urge everyone to stand against extremism in all its forms and to support one another in our quest for peace and harmony,” said Imtiaz Asin Vice President Media and Public Relations.