BC People urged to prepare as warming temperatures increase wildfire, drought risk

With warmer, drier conditions expected to increase across B.C., people are advised to stay prepared for climate-related emergencies.

“As temperatures rise, so does the risk of wildfire and prolonged drought throughout B.C.,” said Kelly Greene, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “The Province stands ready to support communities and people during an emergency, and I urge people to take action now to increase their household preparedness. Visit PreparedBC.ca for information on how to prepare for common hazards such as heat and wildfire.”

People are encouraged to prepare grab-and-go bags, create an emergency and evacuation plan, create an Emergency Support Services profile through their B.C. Services Card app and ensure they have renter’s or homeowner’s insurance for their property.

If you are placed under evacuation alert for any reason, you should immediately:

Get prepared to leave your home on short notice.

Get your grab-and-go bags ready (which should include several days of clothing, food, water, toiletries and medication), as well as your emergency plan, copies of important documents (including renters and home insurance) and important mementos.

Listen to local emergency officials for further information on the situation.

If you are placed under evacuation order for any reason, you must:

Leave the area immediately.

Follow the directions of local emergency officials and evacuate using the route(s) they have identified.

Do not return home until you have been advised that the evacuation order has been rescinded.

In the event of an evacuation, Emergency Support Services will be available to provide temporary support to people who don’t have resources to meet their basic needs, such as accommodation, clothing and food.

Wildfire preparedness

Warm and dry conditions are expected throughout the province this month, and with that comes an elevated risk of wildfire. Northeastern B.C. is continuing to experience prolonged drought and is expected to remain at high risk for wildfire this summer.

Regardless of where people live or travel in B.C., it’s critical that everyone does their part to reduce the risk of wildfire. People are urged to be aware of their local fire danger, including open burning prohibitions and report wildfires on the BC Wildfire app or by calling *5555.

“It has been an intense start to the wildfire season across Canada, but I am incredibly proud of our BC Wildfire Service. BCWS has been there for our neighbours while also keeping us safe here at home,” said Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests. “Summer is nearly here, and with it will come wildfires. It’s a tough season ahead for communities here in B.C., but know that we will have your back. Your role is to stay informed, prepared and FireSmart.”

The Province is working to keep communities safe by focusing on all four phases of emergency management: prevention, preparedness, response and recovery. BC Wildfire Service is a year-round operation that enables:

out of province deployment to assist partner agencies;

improved firefighter recruitment, training and First Nations boot camps;

wildfire-prevention work including cultural and prescribed burning;

expanded BCWS contract opportunities for heavy equipment and aerial support; and,

incorporating new technologies to better support firefighting.

Drought preparedness

In addition to wildfire risk, the Province is also closely monitoring key indicators of drought risk, including snowpack. The River Forecast Centre’s latest snowpack survey, released on June 9, shows B.C.’s overall snowpack is at 44% of normal. Low snowpack, early snowmelt and warm seasonal weather forecasts point to the potential for elevated drought this summer. While these are important early indicators, rainfall in the coming weeks will also be a key factor in how drought conditions evolve throughout the province.

Drought levels measure the severity of dryness and are updated weekly on the B.C. Drought Information Portal. This year, the drought portal features monitoring summaries, providing an overview of B.C.’s current drought conditions, impacts and outlook.

People, communities and businesses are encouraged to take steps to use water more efficiently and prepare for potential drought conditions.

“Drought affects the well-being of people, businesses, wildlife and ecosystems that rely on healthy watersheds,” said Randene Neill, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship. “By staying informed, planning ahead and conserving water, we can work together to safeguard both our communities and the environment.”

People can find more information about preparing for climate-related hazards at https://PreparedBC.ca