BC Premier Eby Outlines $30 Billion Mining Investment Plan with First Nations

VANCOUVER – In a speech to the business community, mining industry, First Nations and conservation organizations, Premier David Eby outlined an approach to mining development in the northwest that combines economic growth, reconciliation and conservation to realize an opportunity for tens of billions of dollars in investment and thousands of good paying jobs to support families throughout the province.

“Here in British Columbia, economic development, conservation of precious water and land, and partnership with First Nations go hand-in-hand,” Premier Eby said. “Our approach makes B.C. a world-class place to invest, and our province has all it takes to succeed in the face of global challenges. By working together to seize the potential in the northwest, we can also drive private-sector investment that will benefit all British Columbians for decades to come.”

To drive B.C. becoming the economic engine of Canada’s new economy, the Province will support the strategy through a range of measures. In the coming weeks the province will provide additional details on how the plan will be executed, including consent-based agreements with First Nations, an inclusive expedited process to protect important lands and watersheds, Building out B.C.’s clean electricity grid etc.

According to the International Energy Agency, global demand for some critical minerals is expected to increase five-fold by 2040, including for some clean energy technology minerals B.C. produces. B.C. currently produces or has the potential to produce 19 of Canada’s 34 critical minerals (like nickel, rare earth elements and antimony), essential to Canada’s economic independence and national security.

"We are taking steps to cement the northwest as a key economic driver for Canada., while also protecting the waters and lands we all love, and working toward reconciliation" said Jagrup Brar, Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals. "I look forward to continuing our work with First Nations, industry, and local communities to deliver this vision for the benefit of everyone in the northwest and across British Columbia."

B.C. is uniquely positioned with port access to growing and emerging markets in Asia where critical minerals are in high demand. Unlocking these jobs through the critical minerals vision creates generational opportunities for long-term jobs and economic prosperity.

“By supporting the responsible stewardship of B.C.’s natural resources while encouraging sustainable economic growth, we are creating more opportunities for everyone,” said Randene Neill, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship. “In partnership with First Nations, we have a generational opportunity to protect important lands and waters and to open economic prospects for the benefit all British Columbians.”

Christine Boyle, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, said: “Through our critical minerals vision, we’re growing B.C.’s economy in partnership with First Nations, guided by B.C.’s Declaration Act. Together, we’re building a future in our province where growing the economy and reconciliation can advance together so that all people can thrive for generations to come.”