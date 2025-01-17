BC Truck Driver Daljit Sohi Honored as TCA Highway Angel for Returning Lost Purse

Daljit Sohi, a professional truck driver for Triple Eight Transport Inc., based in Abbotsford, British Columbia, has been recognized as a TCA Highway Angel by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA). Sohi earned this prestigious honor for his remarkable effort in returning a lost purse to its owner after driving for three hours.

SohiOn Nov. 29, while traveling from Banff to Salmon Arm, Shailly James, from High River, Alberta, stopped near Golden, British Columbia, to assist her 4-year-old child. Unbeknownst to James, her purse fell during the stop. It contained $1,100, a gold chain, credit cards and her identification cards.

“I was not aware,” James said.

Triple Eight Transport driver Sohi witnessed the event and followed James in his truck in order to return the purse.

“I followed the lady for three hours,” Sohi said.

While driving, James noticed a truck driver following her, which caused some concern. When stopped to refuel at a gas station in Sicamous, Sohi approached James and informed her that he had found her lost purse. To her relief, everything in the handbag was accounted for and nothing was missing.

“I was so happy that, thank god, he found it,” James said. “Then I tried to give him $500 as a reward, but he didn’t take it.” She plans to send a thank you gift to Sohi at his company office.

Sohi’s act of integrity did not go unnoticed. Though he declined the reward, James expressed her intentions to send a thank-you gift to his company office as a gesture of appreciation.

The TCA Highway Angel program, established in 1997, has recognized nearly 1,400 professional truck drivers like Daljit Sohi for their extraordinary acts of kindness, bravery, and courtesy on the road. Thanks to the program’s sponsors—EpicVue, DriverFacts, and Northland Insurance—these selfless individuals receive the recognition they truly deserve.

Daljit Sohi’s actions remind us of the integrity and respect professional truck drivers bring to their daily roles.