BC workers to get five paid sick days starting Jan. 1

BC government recently announced that beginning Jan. 1, 2022, paid sick leave will be standard for workers in British Columbia with a minimum of five paid sick days each year. While most of the organizations welcomed the decision, some called it extra burden on the already struggling businesses. Canadian Federation of Independent Business called it “tone-deaf to the realities small businesses are facing.” And BC Liberalssaid that the announcement will pass the cost onto businesses still struggling from the strains of the pandemic, rather than extending government-funded sick pay beyond the January 1, 2022 deadline.

B.C. becomes the first province in Canada to legislate this level of paid time off for workers who fall ill. This new workplace protection applies to all workers covered by the Employment Standards Act, including part-time workers.

“Beginning in the new year, workers will no longer lose pay for making the responsible choice of taking a sick day,” said Premier John Horgan

During a two-month period at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, workplace outbreaks led to nearly 200 businesses being shut down in the Fraser Health region alone. Workplaces with pre-existing paid sick leave policies saw less workplace transmission.

The Province consulted with workers and employers around B.C. to find out what currently exists in the way of paid sick leave and to gather feedback on three options – three, five or 10 days of paid sick leave – to come into effect in the new year. More than 60,000 people participated in the engagement.

Feedback from the workplaces that already provide paid sick leave found that most workers take between zero and five days of sick leave each year.

“Many of the people who lack paid sick leave are the same workers we depended on most during the pandemic,” said Harry Bains, Minister of Labour. “Lower-wage workers who help us get our groceries, prepare our food at restaurants and make sure we have the services we need deserve a basic protection like paid sick leave.”

Bains noted that in the current labour shortage, workers are looking for additional benefits like paid sick leave, adding that this measure will help build a resilient workforce in British Columbia regardless of the challenges faced in the future.

The Province looked to other jurisdictions that have mandated paid sick leave, including in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and several European countries. Their experiences have shown the cost increases for most business were less than expected. They also experienced significant benefits, including increased productivity and retention of trained staff, reduced risks of injury, improved morale and increased labour-force participation.

“A workforce is the greatest asset for a business, and paid sick leave helps maintain healthy, efficient workplaces for all,” said Anita Huberman, president and CEO, Surrey Board of Trade. “Not all workers have employers that offer paid sick leave, especially for essential or frontline workers, many of whom are in Surrey. That is why the Surrey Board of Trade supports the five-day option for B.C.”

BCFED President Laird Cronk called it a significant milestone but still falls short of providing the coverage sick workers need.“This is an important achievement for public health and safer workplaces,” Cronk said. “But we’re disappointed that it’s only half the 10-day standard that science supports and that is the overwhelming preference of British Columbians.”

“Make no mistake, paid sick leave will save lives here in BC. It’s going to reduce the spread of disease and ensure healthier workplaces, while cutting healthcare costs and driving down inequality,” Cronk said.

Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) however expressed disappointment about the announcement. “With many BC small businesses still reeling from the pandemic and only 38 per cent back to making normal sales, the decision from the BC government to implement five days of permanent paid sick days is tone-deaf to the realities small businesses are facing.”

According to CFIB, the majority of BC small businesses (64 per cent) are not supportive of any permanent employer-paid sick leave program, with 84 per cent citing costs as their main concern. BC small businesses do understand the importance of providing sick leave for their employees, with 63 per cent supporting it if the costs were fully funded by the government.

“We support government’s decision to introduce paid sick leave so no one has to choose between going to work sick or losing wages during this pandemic. However, John Horgan promised on multiple occasions that he would not burden businesses with the costs while they are still struggling with the impacts of the pandemic​, and today’s announcement breaks that promise,” said Opposition Critic for Labour Greg Kyllo. “The NDP government is still sitting on $310 million that was allocated for government-funded sick pay, and we’re calling on John Horgan and the NDP to honour his promise not to download those costs onto small businesses when they can least afford it.”