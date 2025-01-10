BC wrestlers shine in Calgary tournament

A record-breaking Punjabi wrestlers represented BC in a national tournament in Calgary at the 2025 Jurassic Classic and Dino Cup from January 3-5. The BC wrestling team went with 24 wrestlers and came back with 21 medals, including 11 Gold, 3 Silver and 7 Bronze Medals. Punjabi women and men gave a fantastic performance with Taranpreet Dhillon, Gurleen Dhillon, Tamn Mundi and Ambika Sehrawat winning gold medals in women championship. Gaurav Bahi, Jovan Johal, Harjot Shergill and Udaypartap Billen won gold in men championship.