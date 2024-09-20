BC’s Conservatives Slam New Rules Threatening Livelihoods of Truckers

Harman Bhangu, Vice President of the Conservative Party of BC and candidate for Langley-Abbotsford, is slamming the Office of BC Container Trucking Commissioner (OBCCTC) for implementing rules that threaten the jobs, businesses, and livelihoods of thousands of hardworking truckers.

“Every day, Truckers are on the road delivering food, supplies, and goods that keep BC running. And what does David Eby’s NDP government do? They slap more red tape and over-regulation on truckers, making it harder to do their jobs and putting businesses at risk.”

Bhangu says the new rules have introduced unfair Truck Tag Caps. The OBCCTC is capping the number of truck tags available, so operators are stuck, unable to grow. The new system penalizes truckers based on old out-of-date audits. Truckers are being penalized for fines that have been paid. There are short License Terms which means issuing only 2-year licenses makes it hard for truckers to plan and invest in their businesses, creating instability and uncertainty.

“This is just more government overreach,” added Bhangu. “Truckers have invested their blood, sweat, and tears into their rigs and businesses. They signed leases, took out loans, and now the government is pulling the rug out from under them. How are you supposed to make ends meet when the rules change halfway through the game?”

Bhangu made it clear that a BC Conservative government will fix this mess and put truckers back in control. “When we form government, we’re going to halt these changes. We’re going to make sure truckers are treated fairly, that there’s a level playing field,” Bhangu promised.

“Truckers work damn hard. They keep BC’s economy moving, and they deserve respect—not more red tape. But this is what you get with David Eby’s NDP—a government that doesn’t care about blue-collar workers.”

Bhangu concluded with a message for truckers: “On October 19th, you’ve got a choice. You can stand with a common-sense government that respects you, or you can stick with the NDP who make your life harder. BC’s Conservatives have your back.”