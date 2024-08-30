BC’s truck driver Simranjeet Singh dies in Sicamous bridge crash

A Punjabi-origin truck driver died after his trailer struck a bridge and then fell into a river in Sicamous, BC. The truck driver has been identified by the local community and through GoFund as the 25-year-old Raminderjeet Singh.

Sicamous RCMP informed that there a single tractor trailer collision happened on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at approximately 6:45 in the morning. “The investigation shows the victim’s truck struck the west end of the bridge as it descended down the hill eastbound onto the bridge. The truck then struck the north side curb of the bridge, and then crossed the bridge deck, before plunging through the south side railing and into the channel below.

Police said that the driver, and only occupant, was initially not located. With assistance from the RCMP’s Dive Team, the driver was later found deceased. The driver, and only occupant, was initially not located. With assistance from the RCMP’s Dive Team, the driver was later found deceased.

Although there have been some online speculation that a westbound car driving on the wrong side of the road caused Singh to crash off the bridge. But RCMP clarified in an updated press release that “evidence collected confirms no other vehicle(s) contributed to this collision.”

Singh, 25, was the driver with Mountain Peak Transport in Abbotsford. The company confirmed to Global News he only started working there a few weeks ago but he had all the necessary hiring requirements and had been a truck driver in Canada and the U.S. for about two years.

A GoFundMe page has been created by Cynthia Caglayan, a fellow driver and Suk K on behalf of Raminderjeet’s sister, Sukhmanpreet Kaur, and their parents. Funds raised will assist the family in performing his last rites.

The page reads, “We believe, the 25-year-old man died doing what he loved. Driving. We don’t really know what happened to cause this death. All funds raised will go towards the needs of his family. His body will be sent to India for burial if the family wishes, and I hope any funds raised will assist in this for his family. His sister, Sukhmanpreet Kaur is away in Australia and his devastated parents are in India. My understanding is they will be coming to Canada to deal with this huge loss. We have confirmed his family members through his work and by speaking with them directly. We will be releasing funds to them when they arrive in Canada. We will assist them in setting up a Canadian Bank account where all proceeds will be transferred. This we hope will help with their costs while they are here in Canada. This is a monumental loss and no family should lose a loved one this way. We hope you continue to share this GO fund me and donate to this family in their time of need.”

Anyone willing to contribute can go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/sicamous-bridge-victim.